GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department took to social media to say a burglary suspect is now in custody after leading police on a car chase, then crashing on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, police say they attempted to pull a driver over who matched the description of a man allegedly involved in a home invasion earlier in the day.
The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
The chase eventually came to an end when the driver crashed in front of a fire station on Augusta Road around 9:45 p.m. Police Lt. Mike Yearout said one of the driver's tires had blown out at some point during the chase.
Police detained the driver, identified as 51-year-old Robert Christopher Elliot of Fayetteville. He told officers he ran because he did not want to go to jail.
While speaking with Elliott, officers say he complained of chest pain and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Elliott has been charged with failure to stop for police and reckless endangerment.
