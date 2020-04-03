RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning beginning Friday and has canceled all burning permits for several counties in western NC.
The following counties are under the ban:
- Alexander
- Alleghany
- Ashe
- Abery
- Buncombe
- Burke
- Cabarrus
- Caldwell
- Catawba
- Cherokee
- Clay
- Cleveland
- Gaston
- Graham
- Haywood
- Henderson
- Iredell
- Jackson
- Lincoln
- Macon
- Madison
- McDowell
- Mecklenburg
- Mitchell
- Polk
- Rutherford
- Swain
- Transylvania
- Union
- Watauga
- Wilkes
- Yancey
“With spring wildfire season on us, coupled with the COVID-19 crisis, we don’t need to take any unnecessary chances with the dry weather and fuel conditions that will exist in the western part of our state during the next several days,” said agriculture commissioner Steve Troxler. “Until we see more greening in western North Carolina, these hazardous forest fire conditions will continue. This open burning ban is a necessary step to protect lives and property.”
Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted. Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $180 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for reimbursing the N.C. Forest Service for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.
Local fire departments and law enforcement are ensuring the ban is enforced.
A similar ban is enacted in South Carolina:
