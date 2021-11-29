RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Forest Service issued a burn ban for all of North Carolina until further notice.
Forest Service officials said they are banning all open burning and canceling all burning permits due to the conditions.
“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.”
The ban states that all open burning is prohibited even if a person has a permit. Anyone violating this ban may face a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Officials said anyone who starts a fire may also be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the flames.
According to officials, local fire departments and law enforcement are helping enforce the ban.
The North Carolina Forest Service answered some common questions about the ban on their website. You can read more information at NCFS 2021 Newsdesk.
