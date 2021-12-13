MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The burn ban in North Carolina has been lifted for all counties, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.
The burn ban went into effect on November 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area.
“We saw some much-needed rain during the weekend, and that has thankfully helped bring fire danger down, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions statewide,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Still, I’d caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely. Make sure you have a valid burn permit and contact your NCFS county ranger for wildfire prevention and fire safety tips.”
As of noon, burn permits are available statewide. Residents can obtain a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online, here.
