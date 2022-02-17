“Burning out of control” | Evacuation lifted in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in Pigeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire that officials are calling the Pine Mountain Fire and has since been lifted.
The fire was 30 to 40 acres and is 15% contained as of Thursday night, according to the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency.
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News that the Pine Mountain Fire started from a structure fire earlier that the wind spread. The cause of the structure fire was not known as of Thursday night, according to deputies.
Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there was a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.
Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department along with other Jefferson County fire departments were headed to the fire to assist the Sevier Co. Wildland Task Force.
“Upon arrival to the area, they will receive their assignments to help fellow firefighters that have already been on scene for several hours,” officials with the Dandridge Fire Department said.
Temporary shelter is set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.
WVLT News crews are on scene.
