HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public Schools says the driver of the bus that flipped early Tuesday morning has passed away.
School officials said at 6:50 a.m., a school bus that transports students from East Henderson High School and Flat Rock Middle School flipped over off of Green River Road.
Four students were taken to the hospital after their school bus flipped over in Henderson County, according to an Henderson County Public School official.
School officials said the bus driver, 53-year-old Tina Gordon, passed from the crash. Gordon has been with HCPS for 10 years.
The Four students were taken to local hospitals to be observed and evaluated, said the official.
Major Stout with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that deputies and troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted with this incident.
Major Stout mentioned that this investigation is ongoing.
