GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools have been back in session for just over a week. Among the challenges faced this school year is a shortage of bus drivers.
Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster, Ph.D, said the district is short 84 drivers.
Being down almost 100 drivers presents its problems for the Transportation Department. However, drivers are said to be getting students to school on time more than 90-percent of the time.
This is the second time the school year has started during the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year more students are relying on the district for transportation.
“Last year we had 16,000 students riding the bus. This year we’re up at 25,000 and still counting,” said Adam James, Transportation Director.
The bus driver shortage isn’t just a GCS issue. Around the county, many school systems face the same problem.
We asked James what was causing that problem at home.
“Fears around the pandemic took some of the drivers,” he said. “We had several drivers on the cusps of retirement.”
He told us a full roster of drivers would be around 400 people; but because of the shortage, drivers are having to pick up don’t double routes, or triple if needed.
Making up the difference could be hard on transportation staff but James says drivers are dedicated to the job.
“Despite all of that they still come into work everyday and they still get it done everyday,” he said. “With some of the drivers being out, we dissolved some of the routes.”
District employees must quarantine for a minimum of seven days if exposed to the coronavirus, depending on a negative test they can return by day eight.
We asked James how many drivers he had under quarantine.
“Double digits, it’s ten or 15,” he said.
Looking for a job
Although the school year has started, the district is still hiring bus drivers.
To encourage employment the department has increased pay and bonuses for drivers.
James says a driver with no experience that hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) can earn a starting pay of just over $16 an hour. Those with experience can earn a higher hourly wage.
Increased pay, safety and attendance bonus for drivers.
