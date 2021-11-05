TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus hit a tree in Anderson County Friday morning.
A bus driver in Townville had four students on board when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to troopers.
We're told there were no injuries in this crash. All of the students and the driver are fine.
The bus is being towed.
