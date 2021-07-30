ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Lazy Diamond in Asheville, NC, announces that they will require everyone to show proof of vaccination before they participate in any activities.
The Lazy Diamond released the following statement via Facebook on Friday.
"Due to rising covid numbers and in an effort to keep our staff and members safe, we will be requiring proof of vaccination to participate in all activities, inside or out, at The Double Crown and the Lazy Diamond.
As a private club we are implementing these standards, though imperfect, to try and keep everyone safe."
More news: Lake Lure PD: Officers looking for person of interest in Lake Lure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.