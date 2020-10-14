GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drake Scott with Main Street Gaffney and Brian Ziegelheafer with Gaffney’s Business Incubator (BGEN) say it was launched a few years back with a simple mission in mind.
 
“It brings people in better perspective entrepreneurs and gives them guidance and coaching, so that hopefully they’ll end up in our downtown area, which will grow the downtown it’s self,“ Scott said.
 
“We are able to offset some of those expenses they have right out of the gate,“ added Ziegelheafer. "And subsidize it, so they can concentrate on learning their business.“
 
But COVID-19 has turn things upside down. Ziegelheafer says less foot traffic, and concerns about going out, are all things they’ve had to contend with.
 
“I think the first lesson a lot of people learned very quickly once Covid hit, was that their digital presents was just as important as their physical presence,“ he said.
 
Scott says that despite the pandemic, they have seven residents currently occupying their building, biting their time until they’re ready to graduate to online or retail.
 
“Believe it or not, the business generator in downtown Gaffney has continued as a whole,“ he said. “They have pressed on, we have a lot of people who are really resilient.“
 
Both men say that under the new normal, business owners understand things won’t be exactly the way they were before. But with models like their‘s, they hope they can help them adapt to and navigate a new playing field.
 
“Honestly, it’s just been about being able to be a business that wasn’t locked into the way you always did things,“ Ziegelheafer said.

