Business Incubator in Gaffney helps small businesses keep dream alive during pandemic
- Matthew Kaufax
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drake Scott with Main Street Gaffney and Brian Ziegelheafer with Gaffney’s Business Incubator (BGEN) say it was launched a few years back with a simple mission in mind.
“It brings people in better perspective entrepreneurs and gives them guidance and coaching, so that hopefully they’ll end up in our downtown area, which will grow the downtown it’s self,“ Scott said.
“We are able to offset some of those expenses they have right out of the gate,“ added Ziegelheafer. "And subsidize it, so they can concentrate on learning their business.“
But COVID-19 has turn things upside down. Ziegelheafer says less foot traffic, and concerns about going out, are all things they’ve had to contend with.
“I think the first lesson a lot of people learned very quickly once Covid hit, was that their digital presents was just as important as their physical presence,“ he said.
Scott says that despite the pandemic, they have seven residents currently occupying their building, biting their time until they’re ready to graduate to online or retail.
“Believe it or not, the business generator in downtown Gaffney has continued as a whole,“ he said. “They have pressed on, we have a lot of people who are really resilient.“
Both men say that under the new normal, business owners understand things won’t be exactly the way they were before. But with models like their‘s, they hope they can help them adapt to and navigate a new playing field.
“Honestly, it’s just been about being able to be a business that wasn’t locked into the way you always did things,“ Ziegelheafer said.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Matthew Kaufax
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Dollar General to open new stores targeting wealthier shoppers
- Coroner identifies employee killed in incident at Magna plant in Spartanburg
- No bond for suspect charged with murder after shooting in CVS parking lot
- Road rage caught on camera (STRONG VIDEO)
- Troopers: Driver charged in Greenville County hit-and-run that sent moped rider to ICU
- Coroner identifies victim in deadly Spartanburg wreck
- Deputies say missing 11-year-old boy in Rutherford County found safe
- City admin: Seneca police chief on administrative leave, interim chief assigned
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver shoots at kids playing basketball in the street
- DHEC: Young adult in Greenville Co. among new deaths tied to COVID-19; Horry Co. sees most new virus cases Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.