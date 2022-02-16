SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Five years ago, Jonathan Willis wrote down an idea on a napkin: farm-to-table fast casual dining.
"I had no culinary experience. No nothing," he said.
Fast forward to now and his dream is really cooking as he prepares to open a second location at Burdette Central in downtown Simpsonville.
"Simpsonville still has that hometown feel," Willis said. "So when we went down there to look at everything it just felt right."
Willis isn't the only one thinking that. Since last February, the city has approved more than 1,700 business and event licenses, according to Simpsonville spokesperson Justin Campbell.
Half a dozen new eateries are scheduled to open this year. Last week, Sully's Steamers opened just across the street. Willy Taco is expected to open another location along Main Street this year, too.
For vegan father daughter duo Tom and Ana Tinsley, the more variety the better.
"Now that there's more coming it's really really exciting for us," Ana said.
Willis said his goal is to provide the healthy options he didn't have access to growing up.
"I was overweight when I was an adolescent, my entire life essentially until I was about 19 years old," Willis said. "My heaviest was 302."
Willis sources as much as he can from local farmers and he's already reached out to growers in the Simpsonville area. He said to expect Simpsonville-grown heirloom tomatoes and watermelons on the menu this spring.
"I feel like I have a purpose with what we're doing here," Willis said. "It is really about working together to feed the common good."
Willis said they plan to open the second Farm Fresh Fast location this May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.