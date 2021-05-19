GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been a week since the CDC and DHEC changed their mask wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.
It's also been a week since local mask mandates in South Carolina were dropped after an Executive Order by Governor Henry McMaster.
Walking along downtown Greenville, many businesses no longer have signs requiring masks in their doorway or windows.
Some that do though, say they aren't sure how to enforce that requirement anymore.
When you walk into the Mast General Store in downtown Greenville, you're greeted by a sign that says "Please Be Kind & Wear A Mask".
Employees at the store are still required to wear a mask for now, we found the U.S. Department of Labor still recommends all workers wear a face covering while officials review the latest CDC guidance.
"Until we get more data on the COVID count in our areas then we will continue to wear masks for the safety of our employees," explained Outdoor and Shoes Area Manager Mandy Musgrove.
Those employees, though, are the only ones now required to wear a face covering at the store.
We're told the mask requirement for customers at Mast General Store stopped the same time the Greenville City mask mandate did.
"If they are coming in our doors they're welcome to be here and if they ask us if masks are required, the city is no longer mandating masks so we can't really enforce that," said Musgrove.
Some other locally-owned stores in downtown Greenville say they are also unsure how to enforce a mask requirement in their business with no local mandate.
Nationally-owned stores in downtown that require masks tell FOX Carolina that is their corporate policy.
DHEC officials say that business owners should consider keeping mask requirements in place for now.
"When you relax mask requirements, indoors in particular, you're continuing to put individuals at risk who may not be protected," said Dr. Linda Bell, SC State Epidemiologist.
Some of those individuals who may not be protected include children who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and people who may have been vaccinated, but are immunocompromised.
