GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning this weekend along with tens of thousands of fans expected.
For a lot of businesses in Greer, the tournament this weekend is the first big event that is happening right outside their doors since the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, we found that the BMW Charity Pro-Am can bring an estimated 40,000 spectators, and has an economic impact of more than $4.5 million dollars spent in the area each year.
"I think what's most important is really the community impact. The impact with the realization of hey Greenville is here, the Upstate is here and it's beautiful come and visit," explains Charity and Volunteer Manager Kari Snyder.
We stopped at hotels near Thornblade Club in Greer on Thursday, and while nobody was able to go on camera at least two of the hotels within a mile of the course tell FOX Carolina that this weekend will bring a big influx of people staying in their rooms.
Another industry that is looking for a boost following the pandemic, the restaurant industry.
At Reubens, Owner Casey Livengood is getting ready for his first BMW Charity Pro-Am Tournament at their Greer location.
"I think it's going to be huge. I mean we're only 8 months in up there so I think it's going to be huge just the publicity around that area," he said.
Down the road at Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill, we're told business has been picking up over the last few months and they expect even more of that this weekend.
"The Pro-Am is the first thing I've seen where it's like an event being in town where we're expecting more business," said Manager Jackson Lacey.
In terms of the actual tournament, PGA Tour officials tell us the tournament will look very similar to those in years past.
Those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to socially distance and wear a mask while out on the course.
Tickets are still available, to find those click here.
