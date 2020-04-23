ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The state of Georgia announced 36 new deaths from coronavirus complications on Thursday, just one day before Gov. Brian Kemp is allowing several types of businesses to reopen in the state.
As of Thursday, there were 21,512 confirmed cases of the virus, with 4,069 people in the hospital, and 872 deaths.
On Monday, Gov. Kemp announced that these types of businesses can begin to reopen on Friday:
- Gyms
- Fitness centers
- Bowling alleys
- Barbers
- Body art studios
- Nail care artists
- Cosmetologists
- Hair designers
- Aestheticians and their respective schools
- Massage therapists
The governor said theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dining rooms can follow suit next Monday, April 27.
However, some lawmakers in the state, are at odds with the governor over this decision. On Wednesday, President Trump even said he has concerns about Kemp's plan.
The governor's previous "shelter in place" order remains in effect until April 30, even though businesses can start reopening Friday.
The shelter in place order will not expire until 11:59 p.m. on April 30. Edlery and medically fragile people are asked to continue to shelter in place until May 13, per the order.
Read Kemp's full executive order on businesses reopening below:
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
