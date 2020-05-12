GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville, Greenville County, the Greenville Chamber and the Greenville Area Development Corporation announced Tuesday they have launched the "Greater Greenville Pledge" as restaurants resume modified dine-in service and retailers, service businesses and manufacturers begin to reopen.
Officials said when businesses take the pledge, they are declaring that they will take all necessary health and safety precautions recommended by the CDC and DHEC to:
- Promote Social Distancing
- Limit Capacity
- Monitor the Health of Employees
- Clean Frequently
- Encourage Face Covering & Hand Sanitizing
The Greater Greenville Pledge is the marketing campaign from the Business Recovery Task Force to reopen businesses responsibly and safely, officials said. The campaign includes a website featuring comprehensive reopening and recovery information.
Officials said GreaterGreenvillePledge.com will offer participating businesses a downloadable marketing package which will include window and counter signage. When businesses complete their online pledge, officials said their location will be mapped and posted on the website.
