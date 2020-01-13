EASLEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Easley now has a new leader in the Mayor’s Office.
Butch Womack was officially sworn into office Monday evening. This wasn’t an easy victor for Womack. During the campaign trail he was suspended from his position as the city’s fire chief.
FOX Carolina asked him what the difference would be in his leadership style versus his predecessor, Larry Bagwell.
His response was simple – transparency.
"I'm not throwing anybody under a bus, but I plan on every council meeting, any council meeting that will be involved with a vote will be on the air or you'll be able to watch it on the web,” Womack said.
One major issue Womack had during the campaign trail was not getting paid. Previously Bagwell stated there would not be back pay given, however, the city came to a resolution with Womack.
Vacation pay has been awarded for this time missed before the election.
"And the city agreed to it so that we would not have a cloud hanging over this next administration," Womack said.
