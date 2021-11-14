FILE - Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 10, 2021. As President Joe Biden gets set to sign a $1 trillion infrastructure package, many eyes are turning to Buttigieg. The law will make the 39-year-old former mayor and former Democratic presidential candidate one of the more powerful brokers in Washington. He'll be handling the largest infusion of cash into the transportation sector since the 1950s creation of the interstate highway system. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)