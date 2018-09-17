(FOX CAROLINA) Florence may be over, but in her wake come other concerns. Second to flooding, Carolinians need to be on the look out for money scammers.
The price-gouging law went into effect last week. But people still get scammed during times of crises in other ways.
Charities and other organizations are reaching out for help as Florence victims try to rebuild. In an effort to protect your donations, and ensure they get to the people in need, law enforcement officials want to make sure you've done your research.
In the wake of #Florence, please do your research before donating to relief efforts. Bad people use tragic events & disasters as a time to take advantage of others for personal gain. #sadbuttrue pic.twitter.com/P86W06tylg— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) September 17, 2018
Anderson County Sheriff's Office also offered some tips for the generous donors:
- Research the charity to ensure it is legitimate and that an acceptable amount of your donation is going where you intend it to go.
- New charities specific to this disaster will emerge. If you chose to donate via this route, just like any other online portal, ensure you are using the correct web address. Fraudulent sites will pop-up with very similar web addresses.
- Donate using a credit card.
- Remember, if a charity is there on Monday, it will be there on Tuesday. Don't fall for a high-pressure pitch.
- Beware of the following: wire transfers, giving your personal info/account numbers, and gift cards.
- Verify. Verify. Verify. Verify EVERYTHING- make sure the charity is legitimate.
- If you have damage to your home, make sure the contractor you are working with is licensed, bonded and insured. Check their record with the Better Business Bureau. Keep good receipts and take before/after photos.
You can find more information about frauds on the Attorney General's website.
