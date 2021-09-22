DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Byrnes High School officials say the school will be increasing security on Wednesday after a serious incident involving campus safety the day before.
On Tuesday, Byrnes administration and the district's safety team were told of a student's post on Snapchat that threatened the safety of all students and staff at the school, according to Melissa Robinette, Spartanburg School District 5 director of public relations.
The district said the student was quickly identified, removed from campus, and will be handled according to District Five's disciplinary code. An investigation into the student and the situation is ongoing.
Robinette said additional law enforcement, along with school's usual resource officers, will be on hand at Byrnes on Wednesday to ensure security.
"As always, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority in District Five", the district said.
MORE NEWS: OCSO: Deputy transported to hospital following a vehicle crash near Seneca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.