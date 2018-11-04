DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - High school marching bands have represented the Upstate well this season, and we can now say this part of South Carolina is the home of champion bands of all sizes.

On Saturday, the Byrnes High School Rebel Regiment became the latest Upstate band to take home a state win. Members marked time and stayed in formation to show off their skills to the judges, earning their victory as class 5A champions.

Bryan Bone, director of bands at BHS, couldn't be more proud of his students especially with the band's history of excellence; this is the Rebel Regiment's 12th state win. He also says the band gives kids a positive outlet to build musical skills and connections.

“We so often see news stories about teenagers getting in trouble," said Bone. "The teens that are involved in team activities like marching band are much less likely to run with the wrong crowd."

"With 241 members, the Rebel Regiment is one of the largest bands in the state. This win helps recognize all of the hard work these students put in. We have students from every background imaginable and they all come together as one when its time to compete. Spartanburg District Five has long been known for stellar Fine Arts and Athletics. This championship helps keep that legacy going!"

Byrnes' win caps off the success of other bands in the Upstate; the winners of class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A championships are also from the Upstate area.