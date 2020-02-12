Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new cabinet manufacturer is establishing new operations in Greenville County, and with it, bringing 80 new jobs.
Prodigy Cabinetry, a manufacturer of European-styled cabinetry, will be making a $2.5 million investment establishing a headquarters office in the 2700 block of White Horse Road.
The company says they utilize state-of-the-art woodworking equipment to provide seamless solutions to cabinetry retailers that design kitchens and bathrooms.
“Prodigy Cabinetry is excited to be opening a state-of-the-art integrated cabinetry manufacturing plant in Greenville, S.C. Greenville's commitment to supporting manufacturers, its talented labor pool and historical role in woodworking convinced us this is the right place for our company. We are honored to join the many successful manufacturers in Greenville County, and look forward to being a positive economic addition to the community,” Prodigy Cabinetry CEO Tod Shuttleworth said.
Hiring is already underway. Individuals interested in joining the company can do so by clicking here.
More news: Day 3: Police announce tip hotline as search for Faye Swetlik continues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.