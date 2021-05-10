California Drought

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Hunter Maltz, a fish technician for the Yurok tribe, pushes a jet boat into the low water of the Klamath River at the confluence of the Klamath River and Blue Creek as Keith Parker, as a Yurok tribal fisheries biologist, watches near Klamath, Calif., in Humboldt County. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

 Gillian Flaccus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has expanded a drought emergency declaration to a large swath of the nation’s most populous state amid “acute water supply shortages” in northern and central areas. He's also seeking more than $6 billion in multiyear water spending as one of the warmest, driest springs on record threatens another severe wildfire season across the American West. Monday's declaration now covers 41 of the 58 counties, covering 30% of California's nearly 40 million people. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and a huge swath of the American West is in extensive drought.

