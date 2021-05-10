FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Hunter Maltz, a fish technician for the Yurok tribe, pushes a jet boat into the low water of the Klamath River at the confluence of the Klamath River and Blue Creek as Keith Parker, as a Yurok tribal fisheries biologist, watches near Klamath, Calif., in Humboldt County. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)