SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has expanded a drought emergency declaration to a large swath of the nation’s most populous state amid “acute water supply shortages” in northern and central areas. He's also seeking more than $6 billion in multiyear water spending as one of the warmest, driest springs on record threatens another severe wildfire season across the American West. Monday's declaration now covers 41 of the 58 counties, covering 30% of California's nearly 40 million people. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and a huge swath of the American West is in extensive drought.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.