THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they try to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Fire officials say the fire was expected to reach the grove of 2,000 trees within days. The base of the colossal General Sherman Tree, some other giant sequoias and buildings in the Giant Forest were wrapped Thursday as protection against the possibility of intense flames. Another fire to the south has burned into a grove in Giant Sequoia National Monument, but officials haven't been able to assess the damage yet.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.