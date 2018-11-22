ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A call center worker said Thursday morning that water service is back on for customers in two Anderson County water districts.
Hundreds lost water service due to a water main break Wednesday evening.
Big Creek and Hammond Water District customers were affected.
Customers can call 864-847-4957 with additional questions.
