Westminster, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Calling all Bigfoot believers!
The town of Westminster is holding their Bigfoot festival in October!
Many people have encountered what they describe as Bigfoot in the Upstate area of South Carolina. The encounters vary from tree structures, strange screams, to actual up close and personal sightings.
Others are simply in love with the story of the mythical creature and flock to festivals and conferences across the United States.
Mayor Brian Ramey said "that he was located in the woods in our area and we had to be careful running around in the woods when we were kids."
Mayor Ramey is not the only believer, turns out other residents of the town feel the same.
"Anyone's whose been out in the woods and spent any time out there has seen things they can’t understand, that they can’t explain," Kyle Brown said.
Citizens of Westminster are stepping up their knowledge of the beast, because come October 26th, the town will be swarming with fans of the legend.
The festival will consist of bands, souvenirs, a race, and plenty of contests, officials say.
Access has been opened up to the vendor application for the South Carolina Bigfoot Festival to be held October 26, 2019, in Westminster, SC.
Craft vendors supplying Bigfoot/Paranormal related merchandise will be given preference, officials say.
