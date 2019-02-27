The stars of the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" are reuniting for a six-part series to air this summer on FOX.
FOX said Wednesday Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves “in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”
The new show will begin when one of the cast suggests they try to launch a reboot of "Beverly Hills, 90210."
The original series began in 1990 and continued until 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.