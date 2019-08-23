SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Shrine Club and Southern Legends Motorcycle Club are hosting a 14th annual regional hospice ride in Spartanburg County, where all are invited to participate for a good cause.
The event will be held on August 24 at 1450 Fernwood Glendale Road. Registration will be held at 8:30 a.m., and will be $25 a person. The first 200 to sign up will receive a free t-shirt as well.
The escorted ride will depart by 10 a.m.
The Southern Legends Motorcycle Club is made up of active and retired first respondents, and public service men and women.
