ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Calling all poets, professional and amateur! The Anderson County Library System is inviting you to submit a piece of your work for the chance to be published.
Submissions for the Seventh Annual Poetry Contest can be sent now through March 17.
Up to 100 entries will be chosen and published in an anthology that will be available for pre-order, and even added to the Library's collections.
As far as how poems are chosen, library officials say they'll be judges for originality, creativity, and artistic quality by Anderson University's own Dr. Bob Hanley.
A grand prize will be offered to one special teen and one special adult. They'll also receive a complimentary copy of the published book.
Winners will be announced at the Book Release Reception at the Anderson Main Library on April 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Those wishing to pre-order the anthology can do so for $10 any time before March 27.
Those who wish to submit their works of art can do so here.
