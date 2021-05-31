GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following a deadly hit-and-run along Augusta Street in Greenville, many neighbors are voicing their concerns for what they call an unsafe stretch of road.
On a typical day on Augusta Street, neighbors and those who drive the street often say you'll find heavy traffic, pedestrians, and a lot of speeding.
"Enforce more traffic laws. Like speed bumps, lights. Anything saying hey slow down," said Bernard Mitchell when asked what can be done to make the road safer.
Greenville City Councilman Wil Brasington represents Greenville's 4th district, which includes part of Augusta Street and the area where Saturday's fatal hit-and-run occurred.
We spoke to Councilman Brasington on Monday and asked him what the city has done to make Augusta Street safer.
He says the city has installed more caution signs around curved areas, stepped up law enforcement presence, and has put in flashing speed limit signs.
Brasington adds that despite these measures, there is still more to be explored as many who live in his district are voicing concerns.
"It's not lip service, it's a very serious and solemn commitment and so not withstanding this incredibly tragic accident, we want to make sure that people not only feel safe but are safe," he said.
We found that Augusta Street is a state-owned road and is maintained by SCDOT.
Brasington tells us following Saturday's tragedy, he is calling for more to be done.
"I've already literally called at the earliest opportunity for a joint meeting between our city leadership and representatives and the appropriate personnel at South Carolina Department of Transportation, so that we can review any and every possible solution imaginable that's yet to be put into play on Augusta Road," he explained.
In addition to that, Brasington also tells us he has called to review the enforcement policy and accident history along Augusta Street.
We have reached out to SCDOT to see if they have any current or future projects on Augusta Street, we have not heard back as of publication of this article.
We have also reached out to the Greenville Police Department to get statistics on the number of crashes and speeding tickets on Augusta Street the department has responded to or given out, we are also waiting on those.
