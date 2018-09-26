(FOX Carolina) - Cam Newton is pouncing on an opportunity to give back to the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Florence with a donation to match one made by another Panther.
The Carolina Panthers QB tweeted Tuesday he is donating $100,000 to the Foundation for The Carolinas, matching an earlier donation made by DE Julius Peppers.
Peppers had previously partnered with the foundation in the hopes he encourages fans to donate to them as well. All funds donated will be directed to a host of nonprofit recipients of grants from the foundation's Hurricane Florence Response Fund.
Newton says he's proud to match the donation and called for fans to do so as well.
