Camp connects kids with law enforcement officers in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Kids in Cherokee County are attending a camp at the Boys and Girls Club, but this week has a special purpose.
This is the 8th year that the Sheriff's office has been apart of the camp to hopefully keep these kids on the right path.
The executive director of the club says the true impact of the week makes him a bit emotional because he's seen children have a negative perception of law enforcement and he wants to keep that from happening one child at a time.
"What an opportunity we have to not re-educate but educate the importance of these people in our community and what they are really here to do and that’s protect," says Vance Hammond, the executive director for the Boys and Girls Club in Cherokee County.
This week, the kids will meet someone from every department in the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
The swat team brought their robots to give them various demonstration, making it fun and hopefully also building relationships with the kids.
Sheriff Steve Mueller says he says he is a, "firm believer that we need to build relationships during the good times. We can’t build relationships during a crisis so it is rewarding to see officers walk through the Walmart and kids run up to them and know them by their names. They’ll see the sheriff out in the community and they will run up and say 'hey sheriff' and talk to you and I remember you from this event right here."
Vance Hammond, the executive director grew up the his dad as a trooper. He tearfull remembers how his dad was treated differently because of the badge and it wasn't always a pleasant experience.
"That’s a father that’s a mother that’s a brother that’s a sister. Moms & dads out there trying to do the best they can for their community to serve and protect us. It tears me up every year," says Hammond.
"A lot of the kids here realize now that the person behind that badge is a human and they see that we are like everybody else... it is our chosen profession, but they also see that we care about them," Sheriff Mueller reiterates a similar view saying, "there is a human behind that badge and we want to build up relationships with these young kids and we believe in our heart that if we can impact one kid and keep them out of trouble keep them in school, all the sweat equity that we pour into this camp every year is very well worth it."
They hope it will also pique a child's interest in service.
Vincent, an 11 year old campgoer, says "I want to be a police officer"... "so that I can protect my community."
Sheriff says, "eight years ago, a lot of those kids are graduating and I am looking for that day when one of them says 'hey Sheriff I want to be a deputy.'"
He says, "there will be people around them who will try to influence them to make poor decisions, but they will make their own path toward good decisions and be anything they want to be so we are excited because we know it clicks with some of these kids and we know the grades that they maintain in school, a lot of these kids are doing the right thing."
You can contact Sheriff Mueller if you need additional information or if you want to visit the Boys and Girls Club during the camp, you can contact Vance Hammond Area Director or Cynthia Peeler Littlejohn of the Boys and Girls Club at 864-489-3472.
