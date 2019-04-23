(FOX Carolina) - Attention campers! Beginning May 1, ten campgrounds or day-use areas at Hartwell Dam and Lake will open for the recreation season, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
These areas include:
- Coneross Campground, Oconee County, South Carolina
- Georgia River Campground, Hart County, Georgia
- Oconee Point Campground, Oconee County, South Carolina
- Payne’s Creek Campground, Hart County, Georgia
- Elrod Ferry Day-Use Area, Hart County, Georgia
- Friendship Day-Use Area, Oconee County, South Carolina
- Poplar Springs Day-Use Area, Franklin County, Georgia
- River Forks Day-Use Area, Anderson County, South Carolina
- Twin Lakes Day-Use Area, Pickens County, South Carolina
- Weldon Island Day Use Area, Anderson County, South Carolina
Park rangers want to remind visitors, “Whenever someone visits Hartwell Lake, we urge them to wear a life jacket any time they are in, on or near the water. Life jackets worn, nobody mourns.”
Visitors can make reservations for campsites and picnic shelters located within day-use areas by calling Recreation One Stop toll-free at 877-444-6777 or by clicking here.
