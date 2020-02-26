SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police at a university campus in Spartanburg are searching for a suspect after 10 fires were set on campus.
It happened Sunday at USC Upstate.
Asst. Chief Dave Myers with the campus police department said the first fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. The last one happened around 7:30 p.m.
“I’ve been here 9 years and we've never seen anything like this,” Myers said.
Two fires were set at the same location on East Campus Boulevard, another was set in the woods, one at a dumpster at Campus Evolution Apartments, another by the landscape building, and, lastly, bushes were set on fire near the peace pond area, Myers said.
Police have a vaugue description of a possible suspect, but did not release the details.
