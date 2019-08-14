WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Haywood County Search and Rescue said a member of its team snapped a photo showing both species of venomous snakes common to Western North Carolina just a few feet from one another over the weekend.
HCSR said the two venomous snake species are northern copperheads and timber rattlesnakes.
The team posted a photo to Facebook Wednesday and indicated there may be more snakes in the picture than meet the eye.
HCSR said snake sightings are common in the summer, but snake bites are a rare occurrence.
