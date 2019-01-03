Washington, DC (FOX Carolina - Fox News is reporting that on Wednesday a Canadian man was arrested on suspicion of moving White House security barriers.
According to authorities, Yianny Georgopoulos said he wanted to deliver two bottles of Crown Royal whiskey to President Trump and solicit advice on how to find a wife.
Authorities said Georgopoulos moved a bike rack that had posted warnings that the area was off limits after midnight.
Authorities said he reportedly exited the area after several commands to do so by the Secret Service.
Georgopoulos also allegedly admitted to investigators of a recent arrest for threatening family members and stalking a cousin.
Yianny Georgopoulos was arrested by D.C. police and faces an unlawful-entry charge.
