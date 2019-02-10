(FOX Carolina) -- Pendleton Water Works is issuing a repeal of the boil water advisory, effective on February 10th, at 4:42 pm.
The advisory was given because pressure was lost due to a water main break on S. Elm Street.
Residents not longer need to boil water prior to consumption. Samples were taken in the area and came back clear, Water Works released to press.
