GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Supplies for a drug used to treat childhood cancer are coming up short after one of the United States' largest pharmaceutical companies decided to stop producing it.
Vincristine has been touted as a powerful component of the chemotherapy treatment process. Now, children across the nation are feeling the effects of the shortage, including one here in the Upstate.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (TPI) and Pfizer were both producers until TPI stepped away from producing it in the United States.
TPI posted the news to their Facebook page, stating they were only providing 3% of the market. But the move has far-reaching consequences.
Families in the Upstate facing childhood cancer have been rejected from chemo treatments so hospitals can conserve the amount of vincristine they have available.
The Prisma Health system is one of those hospitals hit by TPI's decision to halt production. They released this statement from the Bi-Lo Charities Children's Cancer Center about what the new shortage means for their patients:
“The United States is currently experiencing a shortage of the drug vincristine which is used in many pediatric and adult chemotherapy regimens. Pfizer is currently the sole supplier of this medication, and the company has experienced delays in manufacturing resulting in backorders and a national shortage.
The Department of Pharmacy at Prisma Health is closely monitoring the market for vincristine availability. Pfizer released a statement on October 18, 2019, notifying the public of expedited shipments. We are working with Pfizer to arrange direct shipments as soon as they have the product available. Pharmacists and physicians at Prisma Health have put restrictions into place to preserve current supplies for the highest acuity patients until our supplies are restored and missed doses can be administered.”
- Courtney S. watts Alexander, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCOP
The denial of chemotherapy drugs is already scary for patients to think about. It's especially frightening for families fighting childhood cancer. Mimi Williams' son was at one point battling childhood cancer. She says without vincristine, kids fighting cancer face a losing battle.
“It’s still the drug that they get, it’s the drug they always get because it’s so essential,” she told us.
The essential nature of vincristine is not lost on pharmaceutical companies. Because of TPI’s decision, Pfizer is stepping up their production efforts of vincristine. The company sent us the following statement:
“Pfizer is now the only supplier of vincristine and is committed to providing this important medicine to patients. We have scaled up production to fully meet the need for vincristine over the long term. We have also expedited additional shipments of vincristine, which are now in transit to healthcare providers so they can treat patients. “
Dr. Nichole Bryant, the medical director for Bi-Lo Children's Charities Cancer Center, says while patients and their families have been understanding of the challenges that have thus far arisen, the concern still remains.
"We have had to skip several doses for several patients" said Bryant. "We have had to risk stratify the patients and determine who was in greater need."
That risk stratification has only stoked more fears for families facing this fight. Danielle Kalu's son, Amari, needs vincristine, which she says is a lifesaver -- if they can get the drug.
“But there was no way for me to just go to Pfizer and pick up a dose of this and bring it home. I also had that feeling of I want it for Amari; but our whole clinic needs it,” she told us.
Ashley Rehn agrees. Like the Kalu family, her son Rehn has to battle against cancer, and she says her son stands a high chance of winning -- but only if they have access to vincristine.
“The medicine that they can give him that sounds like he has a high cure rate; so that’s what also is so scary when you can’t get the medicine— knowing what cures these kids,” she said.
The fear and frustration parents like Ashley and Danielle have is driving action; they're calling on state and federal lawmakers to help protect vulnerable families like theirs and keep them from scrambling for the next treatment.
Williams echoed these frustrations, saying TPI leadership shouldn't have abruptly halted production of the drug.
“I supposed if you want to fold, you give x amount of notice or you produce enough to make up the short fall to make up the difference,” she said.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has responded to the shortage, saying they expect vincristine supplies to recover by 2020. But the petition demanding government action is already gaining traction; more than 90,000 signatures have been recorded on a petition posted to the White House's "We The People" page, which requires 100,000 signatures to get a response from D.C.
