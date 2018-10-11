Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Candidate Forum that was scheduled to be held Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. for the U.S. House District 4 seat has been cancelled due to weather related to Tropical Storm Michael.
The candidates, Brandon Brown (D), Guy Furay (AP) and William Timmons (R) were scheduled to appear together Thursday October 11, in the Barrett Room of the Spartanburg County Public Libraries Headquarters on Church Street in Spartanburg.
The event organizers say they are trying to reschedule the event, and we'll pass along those details if and when they become available.
