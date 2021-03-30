Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a man and charged him with multiple child sex crimes.
27-year-old, Tommy Lee McKinney, is accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a teenage girl between late 2020 and early 2021.
McKinney is facing four counts of first-degree statutory rape and three counts each of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, incest with a child younger than 13 and taking indecent liberties with a child.
He's being held at the McDowell County Detention Center.
