ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Candler man is facing at least 55 months in prison after pleading guilty to felony death by motor vehicle on September 3, 2019, according to the district attorney.
Troopers say on Thursday December 21, 2018 around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a fatality on Case Cove Road.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer heading south ran off the road, then flipped several times before landing back on its wheels along the roadway.
Charles Aaron Ratcliff, 33, was a passenger in the rear right seat of the Trailblazer. Ratcliff was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
"The death of Mr. Ratcliff is certainly a great loss to his family and loved ones. I extend my sympathies to the family for their loss," said District Attorney Todd Williams. "As a community we must do more to prevent drunk driving. No criminal court proceeding will ever restore a life that is lost.”
Henderson submitted to a breath test, which revealed a blood alcohol content of .18 -- more than double the legal limit. Henderson was arrested at the scene and charged with failure to wear a seat belt and misdemeanor driving while impaired.
Upon review by the District Attorney’s Office, Henderson’s charges were later upgraded to felony death by vehicle.
Superior Court Judge William Coward sentenced Henderson to serve an active term of imprisonment of 55-78 months in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
Henderson made a statement expressing his remorse in court.
