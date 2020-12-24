Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County have charged a woman with murder following the death of 47-year-old Roger Michael Evans.
According to the sheriff's office, 47-year-old Shannon Nicole Daves lived with Evans at a home on Copper Mill Court in Candler.
Deputies say around 9:36 p.m. Wednesday night, they received a call for medical assistance. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, Evans was found deceased.
Detectives have executed two search warrants at the home and recovered a firearm according to the sheriff's office. SBI is assisting with the investigation.
Daves is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
