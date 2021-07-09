CHATTOOGA RIVER (FOX Carolina)- The Chattooga Conservancy announces that they found a canoe in South Carolina that they estimate to be centuries old.
The Conservancy announced the discovery via Facebook on Thursday.
One of the founders of the Chattooga Conservancy, Buzz Williams, recently talked about the discovery.
Williams says that they won't know how old the canoe is until they carbon date it. However, they estimate that is from around the time European travelers first met with the Cherokee people. This estimation is based on prominent ax marks found in the canoe and a similar canoe of Cherokee origins found in 2004.
Williams says they also won't know if the canoe was made by Native Americans or European tradesmen until it is carbon-dated.
Experts say that the canoe found in 2004 was one of the most significant archeological finds from this area. This new canoe is considered an extremely rare find, according to Williams.
