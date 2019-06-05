CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – A man is in the hospital after his car careened into a river in western NC Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters are thanking bystanders for their quick action.
According to Canton FD Lt. Mark Pace, their crews were dispatched to Penland Street near Riverview Farm and Gardens around 1:30 p.m. for a possible car crash, but en route learned it would be a water rescue in the Pigeon River.
When they arrived, Pace says bystanders were already in the river trying to help the driver get out of the car, and firefighters got in to continue the effort. Eventually, everyone got the man out safely, and Pace says he was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.
Pace says such water rescue efforts have a short window for success, but credits the bystanders for jumping in to the rescue.
Initial reports indicated multiple people were trapped, but Pace assured FOX Carolina divers triple-checked the river and found no more victims.
Details about how the scene unfolded were not immediately available, and Pace says the cleanup process will continue into Wednesday night.
Police asked people to avoid the area of Penland Street near Riverview Farm and Gardens due to the crash and rescue effort.
Canton dispatchers confirmed Wednesday evening the recovery efforts had wrapped up but said no further updates would be released until Thursday morning.
