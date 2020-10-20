CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Canton Police department said one person was shot after an altercation at a Burger King.
According to a news release, Canton police responded to an altercation between two men in the parking lot of the Burger King on Champion Drive at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police said one individual was shot and is receiving treatment at Mission Hospital.
Police said no charges have been filed at this time.
The Canton Police Department said they are continuing this investigation along with the North Carolina State Bureau.
