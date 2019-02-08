GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Robert Young owns Borderlands Comics in Greenville. He says over the last decade he’s seen more and more female readers coming into his store.
“Yes, I guess probably over the last 8-10 years,” said Young.
Young says there are various reasons why there has been more interest by women. One of the biggest reasons are the blockbuster marvel movies.
Furman student and Marvel lover, Nudrat Nawar said the movies have re-engaged her interests in comics.
“I started reading comic when I was 7 years old,” she explained, “I’ve been away from it but I’m a huge Marvel fan.”
Marvel's Captain Marvel movie will be released next month. The film is based off comic book author, Kelly Sue Deconnick’s character adaptation.
Deconnick visited Furman University on Friday, and spoke with FOX Carolina's Brandon LaVorgna on what the upcoming film's impact will be.
“What the movie is going to do,” explained Deconnick, “I’m very very excited for the women that will come into comic shops for the first time off of seeing Captain Marvel.”
She says women left comics in the 70’s and 80’s for various reasons. However, over the last decade because of films and new ways to access content has helped revitalize interest and having heroes the modern woman can look up to. It’s not easy as the majority of heroes are male.
“The thing I really love about her is she’s wildly imperfect and she keeps trying,” said Deconnick of her Captain Marvel.
Young said it sold out at his store because of it’s popularity.
“Kelly Sue is a great role model for that situation and for us young women,” said Nawar.
Deconnick urges anyone, male or female that is interested in writing comics to start creating now. To her fellow women that are wanting to get into them, she has this message-
“Find your local comic book store,” she said, “Tell them what kind of stories you like, interested in, they will be more than happy to help you find the right book for you.”
