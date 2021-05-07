HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department is hoping a mock car crash simulation will help students and parents understand the dangers of distracted and drunk driving this prom season.
An exercise called ‘shattered dreams’ was help Thursday afternoon is show the possibilities
“It’s pretty common to have young people die this time of year,” police chief Shawn Boseman said. “We want the world to see what happens, the impact. Not just the parents, the children as well.”
“Even though it wasn’t real, it put that kind of perspective into it,” said Mandy Smith, a participant in the simulation. “I have had a son that has had a wreck, not from drinking and driving. That is the worst feeling to pull up on a scene when your child has been in an accident.”
Although no real injuries happened during this exercise, the re-enactment was enough to grab your attention.
MORE NEWS: ACSO deputies arrest homicide suspect after shooting on Abbeville Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.