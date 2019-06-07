Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that left a car flipped, and a roadway blocked on Augusta Road.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 10:37 a.m. on Augusta Road at East Fairfield Road close to the Gannt Fire Department Station 2.
At this time we don't have details of how the accident happened, but we do know that injuries are involved.
Troopers are still on scene investigating the accident at this time.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
