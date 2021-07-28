ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews were sent to a school in Anderson County Wednesday morning after a car crashed into the school, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Dispatch confirmed a driver crashed into the Montessori School of Anderson on Sam McGee Road around 7:30 a.m.
Law enforcement is currently working to figure out what happened.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
