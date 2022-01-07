GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a car crashed into a business on Pelham Road.
The car crashed into the Express Oil Change & Tire on Pelham Road near Interstate Court at 5:35 a.m. Friday, according to troopers.
We're told injuries have been reported but we do not know the extent of them at this time.
MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy abducted in NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.