GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Buttercream Bake House said they were operating on a limited capacity Friday after a car crashed into their building on Buncombe Street.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.
There is no word if anyone was hurt in the crash or what caused it.
Construction crews were making repairs to the building on Friday afternoon.
The manager said the bakery was only open for pickup orders on Friday but would start baking again on Saturday.
Existing orders should not be impacted.
The bakery has occupied its current location for nearly six years.
